Advertisement
News

Campaign launched to encourage people to discover hidden gems of Kerry

May 20, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Campaign launched to encourage people to discover hidden gems of Kerry Campaign launched to encourage people to discover hidden gems of Kerry
Fáilte Ireland's Keep Discovering Kerry campaign
Share this article

A new campaign encouraging people to uncover the hidden gems of Kerry this summer has been launched.

The Discover Kerry campaign was launched by the Kerry Tourism Industry Federation, to encourage visitors to uncover a side of the Kingdom they may not have known about.

As part of the campaign, Discover Kerry has created seven handy pocket guides to help people explore the county, as well as a summer playlist on music streaming platform Spotify.

Advertisement

Travel information and an events guide are also available on the Discover Kerry website and social media.

The campaign is supported by Kerry County Council and Fáilte Ireland.

www.discoverkerry.com/en/summer-in-kerry/

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus