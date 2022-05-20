Campaign launched to encourage people to discover hidden gems of Kerry

A new campaign encouraging people to uncover the hidden gems of Kerry this summer has been launched.

The Discover Kerry campaign was launched by the Kerry Tourism Industry Federation, to encourage visitors to uncover a side of the Kingdom they may not have known about.

As part of the campaign, Discover Kerry has created seven handy pocket guides to help people explore the county, as well as a summer playlist on music streaming platform Spotify.

Travel information and an events guide are also available on the Discover Kerry website and social media.

The campaign is supported by Kerry County Council and Fáilte Ireland.

www.discoverkerry.com/en/summer-in-kerry/