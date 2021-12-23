Advertisement
News

Campaign calls for posthumous pardon for two Kerry men hanged for murder

Dec 23, 2021 14:12 By radiokerrynews
Campaign calls for posthumous pardon for two Kerry men hanged for murder
Castleisland District Heritage group are campaigning for a posthumous pardon for two Kerry men who they say were wrongly convicted and hanged for murder.

Sylvester Poff and James Barrett were hanged in 1883 after being convicted of the murder of Thomas Browne at his farm in Dromoultan.

The Castleisland District Heritage group believed both men were victims of a miscarriage of justice and were wrongly convicted.

This follows on from the successful campaign which saw Cordal man John Twiss granted a posthumous pardon by President Michael D Higgins last week; John Twiss was hanged in 1895 after being wrongly convicted of murder.

Chairman of Castleisland District Heritage, John Roche says they’ve compelling evidence to prove Sylvester Poff and James Barrett were innocent:

