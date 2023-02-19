Calls to make Ballybunion trail safe and more accessible

There are calls to make a scenic trail in Ballybunion safe and more accessible.

Ballybunion Cliff Walk is based along the cliff tops between the north and south beaches, and features cliff paths and a roadway.

Sinn Féin councillor Robert Beasley called for works to be carried out at the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Robert Beasley says the Cliff Walk is in an appalling condition.

He says it's important to businesses in Ballybunion, adding the railing, fencing and walkway all need improvement.

Cllr Beasley says it needs to be gravelled and brought up to a reasonable standard.

His party colleague councillor Tom Barry says the Cliff Walk is a vital part of infrastructure and a major part of the tourism sector in Ballybunion and it needs to be made safe.

Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly also backed the call, saying he’d previously called for the walk to be made more accessible for people in wheelchairs and parents with buggies, while his party colleague Michael Foley stated it was a lovely walk that needed to be maintained to the top standard.