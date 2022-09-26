Advertisement
Calls to extend tourist season for Skellig Michael

Sep 26, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Calls are being made to extend the visitor season to Skellig Michael.
It comes after thousands of landings to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, had to be cancelled this summer, due to rockfall and adverse weather conditions.
The Office of Public Works, which is responsible for the ancient monastic site off the Iveragh Peninsula, told the Irish Independent - an earlier opening date cannot be facilitated due to operational reasons.
Sceilig Mhichíl's restricted four-and-a-half month tourist season comes to an end on Saturday evening, leading to boat operators and other tourism businesses calling for an extended season next year.
Donal McCrohan is chair of Skellig Boatmen's Association, he says businesses would rather an earlier Summer season than extending into Autumn.

