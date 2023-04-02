Calls reiterated for recognition of Siege of Jadotville soldiers’ bravery

Calls have been reiterated for the Irish soldiers who survived the 1961 Siege of Jadotville to be recognised for their bravery.

Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane made the request at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

He says he failed in his previous attempts to secure the men the recognition they deserve.

Cllr Finucane is calling on the Minister for Defence and Tánaiste Mícheál Martin to award the veterans of Jadotville with medals, as recommended by Commandant Patrick Quinlan.

The A company, led by the late Commandant Patrick Quinlan of Hogs Head, Caherdaniel, was part of a UN peace-keeping mission in Congo when attacked by over 3,000 soldiers led by French and Belgian mercenaries.

The Irish all survived, but when they returned home, the Siege of Jadotville survivors were treated as cowards.

After much campaigning, they were awarded a unit citation medal in 2017, but a promise by the then Taoiseach Enda Kenny for the men’s bravery to be honoured has failed to materialise.

In July 2021, it was recommended that just one Irish Army officer, Patrick Quinlan, should be recommended for a medal of gallantry.

Cllr Jim Finucane says a failure to recognise the bravery and courage of these men would be a stain on the reputation of the state.

He says they displayed the highest standards of any defence force in the world, adding the current lack of recognition nationally is unacceptable.

Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty supported the call stating the United Nations is planning to commemorate the men and the operation, add it would be an embarrassment to country if we don’t give them the military honours they deserve.