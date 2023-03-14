Advertisement
Calls for US President to come to Kerry during his visit to Ireland

Mar 14, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Calls for US President to come to Kerry during his visit to Ireland
One of the organisers of Bill Clinton's visit to Kerry 25 years ago, says Kerry should be on President Biden's itinerary when he comes to Ireland next month.

Former Fine Gael activist, Frank Quilter, from Lixnaw, says it’d be fitting that Joe Biden would come to Kerry - a quarter-of-a-century after President Clinton's visit.

Mr Quilter said Lixnaw was the early home of Prime Minister William Petty Fitzmaurice - who signed the Treaty of Parish in 1783, to end the American War of Independence; giving freedom to the 13 colonies, which became the first 17 states of the United States of America.

Mr Quilter says this is one of many links between Kerry and America, which could tempt President Biden to the Kingdom.

 

