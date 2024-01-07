Calls for three councils to apply pressure to ensure Shannon Estuary is prioritised

Kerry, Limerick and Clare County Councils need to have a joint approach and apply pressure to ensure the Shannon Estuary is prioritised.

That's the view of Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley.

He says the Shannon Estuary can play a vital role in reaping the benefit of the potential of offshore wind, adding it would also bring huge knock on industrial benefits to the area.

He says he agrees with recent comments stating the Government should speed up policy to allow Ireland to capitalise on the potential of offshore wind or else Ireland could be left behind by more advance European countries.