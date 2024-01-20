Advertisement
News

Calls for speed limit on West Kerry road to be reduced

Jan 20, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Calls for speed limit on West Kerry road to be reduced
Share this article

There are calls for the speed limit on a road in West Kerry to be reduced.

Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald tabled a motion calling for the speed limit on the back road to Ventry to be reduced to 60km at the recent Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD meeting.

He told the meeting a petition seeking a lower speed limit there has been signed by over 110 people which is used by pedestrians, cyclists and farmers to move livestock; he says it is a narrow road and has bad bends.

Advertisement

The council stated the speed limit on this road would fall into the category that’s to be reduced under the Department of Transport’s speed limit review.

The council says it’s currently awaiting guidelines from the department.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Storm Isha due to hit Kerry tomorrow
Advertisement
House prices in Kerry rose by 8% in last year
Status orange wind warning issued for Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Storm Isha due to hit Kerry tomorrow
House prices in Kerry rose by 8% in last year
World number one out of Australian Open
Winter Youth Olympic Games review
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus