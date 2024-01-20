Calls for speed limit on West Kerry road to be reduced

There are calls for the speed limit on a road in West Kerry to be reduced.

Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald tabled a motion calling for the speed limit on the back road to Ventry to be reduced to 60km at the recent Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD meeting.

He told the meeting a petition seeking a lower speed limit there has been signed by over 110 people which is used by pedestrians, cyclists and farmers to move livestock; he says it is a narrow road and has bad bends.

The council stated the speed limit on this road would fall into the category that’s to be reduced under the Department of Transport’s speed limit review.

The council says it’s currently awaiting guidelines from the department.