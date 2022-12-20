Calls for North Kerry CAMHS review to be expanded to include all doctors and cases over past 15 years

There are calls for the review of North Kerry CAMHS to be expanded to include all doctors and cases for the past 15 years.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris tabled a motion at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

The Maskey Report established that 240 children were put at risk of serious harm and significant harm was caused to 46 others, while attending South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

The vast majority of these cases related to the practices of one junior doctor.

Following this, a random sample audit into the care of 50 young people in North Kerry CAMHS began over the summer.

A legal firm representing families affected by the inappropriate prescribing practices at South Kerry CAMHS has warned up to 4,000 files of young people in North Kerry may need to be reviewed.

Cllr Deirdre Ferris is calling on the council to write to the HSE, the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and the Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler to appeal for them to expand the review of North Kerry CAHMS to all cases and all doctors for the past 15 years.

Cllr Ferris says the complaints and number of people seeking support, who are being treated by CAMHS, is wide ranging, adding people feel they aren’t being heard.

She says every patient and their families should have their cases reviewed to ensure they’re getting the care they require.