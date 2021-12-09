Calls for MTU Kerry to hold Christmas exams online

There are calls for the Munster Technological University Kerry campus to hold their Christmas exams online.

Exams are scheduled to go ahead in person at the Kerry campus.

Education officer with the students' union in MTU Kerry, Denis Holton says students are concerned they might contract COVID-19 and spend Christmas isolating, if exams are held in person.

Advertisement

Independent councillor Jackie Healy Rae, who was contacted by students, has also raised concerns, stating he feels it's an unnecessary risk so close to Christmas.

MTU says it takes health and safety of students and staff seriously, adding the Kerry Sports Academy hall would only be operating at 50 - 60% of normal capacity for exams.

It adds the building is state-of-the-art with a fully automated and monitored temperature, relative humidity, and CO2 system, which is set to activate at 33% lower than the normal safe level.

Advertisement

MTU says there'll be no congregation in the foyer, mask wearing will be mandatory and desks and chairs will be cleaned prior to each exam.

Education officer with the students' union in MTU Kerry, Denis Holton says it's causing anxiety amongst students: