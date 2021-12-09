Advertisement
News

Calls for MTU Kerry to hold Christmas exams online

Dec 9, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Calls for MTU Kerry to hold Christmas exams online Calls for MTU Kerry to hold Christmas exams online
Share this article

There are calls for the Munster Technological University Kerry campus to hold their Christmas exams online.

Exams are scheduled to go ahead in person at the Kerry campus.

Education officer with the students' union in MTU Kerry, Denis Holton says students are concerned they might contract COVID-19 and spend Christmas isolating, if exams are held in person.

Advertisement

Independent councillor Jackie Healy Rae, who was contacted by students, has also raised concerns, stating he feels it's an unnecessary risk so close to Christmas.

MTU says it takes health and safety of students and staff seriously, adding the Kerry Sports Academy hall would only be operating at 50 - 60% of normal capacity for exams.

It adds the building is state-of-the-art with a fully automated and monitored temperature, relative humidity, and CO2 system, which is set to activate at 33% lower than the normal safe level.

Advertisement

MTU says there'll be no congregation in the foyer, mask wearing will be mandatory and desks and chairs will be cleaned prior to each exam.

Education officer with the students' union in MTU Kerry, Denis Holton says it's causing anxiety amongst students:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus