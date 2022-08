There are calls for more BreastCheck locations to be added in Kerry.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly made the call, saying there’s only one BreastCheck location in all of Kerry; that’s located in Killarney.

Advertisement

He says the county is served by a mobile unit which can spend anywhere from three to twenty-four months in a single location.

Advertisement

Deputy Daly believes adding one or two other locations in Kerry would ensure greater uptake and make it easier for people to attend.