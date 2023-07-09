Advertisement
Calls for Kerry County Council to look at licences for trading along the greenway

Jul 9, 2023 11:07 By radiokerrynews
Calls for Kerry County Council to look at licences for trading along the greenway
Sinn Féin’s Sinn Fein Councillor Cathal Foley Cllr Cathal Foley Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
There are calls for the council to look at licences for trading along the Tralee to Fenit Greenway.

Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley says he’s aware of people who cycled the greenway recently, but says they couldn’t get a coffee at the end of their cycle.

The council says it wants indigenous businesses and rates payers to have the opportunity to benefit from those using the route.

Cllr Foley agrees with this view, but says when such businesses aren’t available or open, then it’s hard to explain this to the public.

The council says Tralee MD’s Casual Trading Bye Laws don’t facilitate trading from the Fenit trailhead, adding it’s possible such a provision may be considered in the future.

