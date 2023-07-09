Calls for Kerry County Council to look at licences for trading along the greenway

There are calls for the council to look at licences for trading along the Tralee to Fenit Greenway.

Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley says he’s aware of people who cycled the greenway recently, but says they couldn’t get a coffee at the end of their cycle.

The council says it wants indigenous businesses and rates payers to have the opportunity to benefit from those using the route.

Cllr Foley agrees with this view, but says when such businesses aren’t available or open, then it’s hard to explain this to the public.

The council says Tralee MD’s Casual Trading Bye Laws don’t facilitate trading from the Fenit trailhead, adding it’s possible such a provision may be considered in the future.