Calls for Gardaí to outline when Castleisland will have See Something, Say Something initiative

There are calls for An Garda Síochána to outline when See Something, Say Something will be rolled out in Castleisland.

The initiative allows the public to anonymously text Gardaí about incidents of concern.

Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald asked the council to write to Gardaí seeking an update at the Castleisland Corca Dhubihne MD meeting.

He says, having been involved in community alert for 12 years, he knows how valuable this could be to the area.

Cllr Fitzgerald says it’s great to see it rolling out around the county, adding Castleisland must be kept on the agenda.

Through See Something, Say Something the public can report an incident by sending a text to 50555 with the location details.