Advertisement
News

Calls for Gardaí to outline when Castleisland will have See Something, Say Something initiative

Oct 9, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Calls for Gardaí to outline when Castleisland will have See Something, Say Something initiative Calls for Gardaí to outline when Castleisland will have See Something, Say Something initiative
Share this article

There are calls for An Garda Síochána to outline when See Something, Say Something will be rolled out in Castleisland.

The initiative allows the public to anonymously text Gardaí about incidents of concern.

Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald asked the council to write to Gardaí seeking an update at the Castleisland Corca Dhubihne MD meeting.

Advertisement

He says, having been involved in community alert for 12 years, he knows how valuable this could be to the area.

Cllr Fitzgerald says it’s great to see it rolling out around the county, adding Castleisland must be kept on the agenda.

Through See Something, Say Something the public can report an incident by sending a text to 50555 with the location details.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus