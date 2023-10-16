Calls for emergency homeless accommodation in Killarney

There are calls for Kerry County Council to provide homeless emergency accommodation in Killarney.

This issue was raised at the recent meeting of the Killarney Municipal District.

The motion for an emergency accommodation facility in Killarney was put forward by Cllr Martin Grady, who said families and children were forced to up-root their lives due to the lack of homeless services in Killarney.

In its response, Kerry County Council said there is a shortage of suitable facilities for such a service in the area.

It said steps have been taken to provide emergency accommodation in a number of larger Kerry towns, and it is actively seeking to address the situation in Killarney by exploring all options with private providers in the area.

The motion was seconded by Cllr Marie Moloney.