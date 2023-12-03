Advertisement
News

Calls for dog parks to be set up in Kerry

Dec 3, 2023 13:20 By radiokerrynews
Calls for dog parks to be set up in Kerry
Share this article

There are calls for dog parks to be set up in two Kerry towns.

Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae brought a motion on the issue before the recent meeting of the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District.

Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae called for the MD to consider creating dog parks in both Castleisland and Dingle.

Advertisement

He told the meeting that dogs are part of people’s families and stated the council should be exploring facilities for dogs, especially because Kerry is a tourist county and people are back travelling around now.

He stated that despite the recent bad press dogs have received, which he put down to bad owners and not bad dogs, that the majority of people are responsible with their pets.

Cllr Healy-Rae says he has a dog and he tries to bring his pet with him, where possible.

Advertisement

He said all this dog park would require is some grass, fencing and bins and he feels it would benefit residents and visitors to the county while also providing a boost for both Castleisland and Dingle.

Kerry County Council says the provision of dog parks in the county is currently being considered by the Environment, Climate Change and Emergency Planning Strategic Policy Committee and a report will be brought before the full council once completed.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Castleisland students work incorporated into new charity shop-front
Advertisement
Kerry farmer part of team launching Ireland’s first satellite
South Kerry animal charity to benefit from Christmas campaign
Advertisement

Recommended

City Aim To Close Gap On Arsenal To A Point Against Spurs
Warriors Into National Cup Semi-Final
Kerry Airport Basketball Results & Fixtures
Kerry farmer part of team launching Ireland’s first satellite
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus