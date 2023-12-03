Calls for dog parks to be set up in Kerry

There are calls for dog parks to be set up in two Kerry towns.

Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae brought a motion on the issue before the recent meeting of the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District.

Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae called for the MD to consider creating dog parks in both Castleisland and Dingle.

He told the meeting that dogs are part of people’s families and stated the council should be exploring facilities for dogs, especially because Kerry is a tourist county and people are back travelling around now.

He stated that despite the recent bad press dogs have received, which he put down to bad owners and not bad dogs, that the majority of people are responsible with their pets.

Cllr Healy-Rae says he has a dog and he tries to bring his pet with him, where possible.

He said all this dog park would require is some grass, fencing and bins and he feels it would benefit residents and visitors to the county while also providing a boost for both Castleisland and Dingle.

Kerry County Council says the provision of dog parks in the county is currently being considered by the Environment, Climate Change and Emergency Planning Strategic Policy Committee and a report will be brought before the full council once completed.