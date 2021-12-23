Calls for dedicated officer to deal with derelict buildings around Kerry

Kerry County Council should appoint a dedicated officer to deal with derelict buildings around the county.

That’s according to Fine Gael councillor Patrick O’Connor Scarteen.

Councillor O’Connor Scarteen called for the council to appoint a dedicated town and village renewal officer to deal with issues and liaise with town renewal groups and to capitalise on the Town Centre First strategy.

He says some buildings are just lying there, adding some are dangerous and unsightly.

Cllr O’Connor Scarteen says the council has plenty of people with the expertise, but believes a dedicated officer is necessary to deal with dereliction and vacancy.

He understands certain cases may prove difficult, but says the dangerous buildings should be targeted first and then the unsightly.

CEO of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell says the details of the Town Centre First roll-out have yet to be confirmed, but the council is expecting resources to be allocated to implement the strategy.

She says they’ll revert to members once they have the details.