Calls for dedicated officer to deal with derelict buildings around Kerry

Dec 23, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Patrick Connor-Scarteen (Fine Gael) Kenmare area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Kerry County Council should appoint a dedicated officer to deal with derelict buildings around the county.

That’s according to Fine Gael councillor Patrick O’Connor Scarteen.

Councillor O’Connor Scarteen called for the council to appoint a dedicated town and village renewal officer to deal with issues and liaise with town renewal groups and to capitalise on the Town Centre First strategy.

He says some buildings are just lying there, adding some are dangerous and unsightly.

Cllr O’Connor Scarteen says the council has plenty of people with the expertise, but believes a dedicated officer is necessary to deal with dereliction and vacancy.

He understands certain cases may prove difficult, but says the dangerous buildings should be targeted first and then the unsightly.

CEO of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell says the details of the Town Centre First roll-out have yet to be confirmed, but the council is expecting resources to be allocated to implement the strategy.

She says they’ll revert to members once they have the details.

 

