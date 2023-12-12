Calls for council to write to Finance Minister following closure of small businesses in Kerry

There are calls for the council to write to the Minister for Finance regarding supports for small businesses, following the closure of a number of such businesses in Kerry.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill says it’s very worrying that there’ve a series of small businesses closing throughout the county over the past few weeks.

He says he’s aware measures have been taken in terms of rates and energy supports but he feels not enough is being done.

Cllr Cahill says it’s too little too late for the businesses that have closed, but he’s calling on the council to write to Minister for Finance Michael McGrath and the Government to highlight the number of small businesses closing locally.