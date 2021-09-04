Advertisement
Calls for council to employ general operatives on permanent basis

Sep 4, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrynews
There are calls for Kerry County Council to employ all of its temporary general operatives on a permanent basis.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill says the council needs to hold on to its valued general operatives by offering them security of employment, after their contracts expire later this year.

Cllr Cahill believes the government's 'Housing for All' scheme and the potential construction of the South Kerry Greenway will provide a much-needed increase in construction employment.

The Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District says the current temporary employees are already trained for their roles and are ready to hit the ground running.

The Fianna Fáil councillor adds he will be brining a motion to the next council meeting, calling for these employees to be made permanent.

