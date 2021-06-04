Calls for campaign to highlight value for money in Kerry

No one will beat Kerry when it comes to value for money.

That’s according to Independent councillor Niall Botty O’Callaghan.

He is calling on Kerry County Council to launch a campaign highlighting the value on offer around the county.

He says he hates seeing negativity online stating it’s expensive to visit or stay in Kerry.

Cllr O’Callaghan says there’s great value to be had in all parts of the county, adding it depends on what the customer is looking for.

The Independent councillor says Kerry was the safest destination in Ireland last year and says it will be the safest again this year, given the hard work of the whole county.

