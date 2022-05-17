Advertisement
Calls for a rental bike scheme to be implemented in Killarney town

May 17, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
There are calls for a rental bike scheme to be implemented in Killarney town.

Kerry Independent Alliance councillor John O’Donoghue made the call at a recent meeting of Killarney Municipal District.

Cllr O Donoghue is asking the council to liaise with existing bicycle rental operators within the town to identify the feasibility of a scheme similar to the City Bike Scheme in Dublin.

Kerry County Council said provision of additional infrastructure is subject to market demand.

Cllr O Donoghue says there is demand; he believes it’d alleviate traffic congestion as people outside of the town could cycle to the other end instead of driving.

 

