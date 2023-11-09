Advertisement
News

Callouts to bonfires in Killarney cost taxpayer over €11,000 in two months

Nov 9, 2023 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Callouts to bonfires in Killarney cost taxpayer over €11,000 in two months
Share this article

Callouts to bonfires in Killarney during September and October cost the taxpayer over €11,000.

That’s according to figures provided to the recent Killarney Municipal District meeting, following a motion from Kerry Independent Alliance councillor John O’Donoghue.

Fellow councillors also spoke of the impact of bonfires and fireworks on local residents during the run-up to Halloween.

Advertisement

In response to Cllr O’Donoghue’s motion, Kerry County Council said the Killarney Fire Brigade was called to 14 bonfires during September and October this year.

This includes three callouts to bonfires on Halloween night.

The council said each callout costs in the region of €800, meaning those 14 callouts cost the taxpayer over €11,000.

Advertisement

Cllr O’Donoghue said this was a colossal waste of taxpayers’ money, and the job the fire service does is far too important to be wasting time putting out fires that were needlessly started.

Independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae said this adds pressure on the fire service and the roads staff who have to clean up the mess the next day.

Cllr Healy-Rae said elderly people are in a living hell between bonfires and fireworks in the run-up to Halloween, and many are afraid to go outside when it gets dark.

Advertisement

She said there is a huge increase in use of fireworks after the National Ploughing Championships, and called for the MD to write to the owners and ask them if all measures are being taken to prevent the sale of fireworks at the Championships.

Independent councillor Martin Grady, who is a member of the fire service in Killarney, said no money spent on emergency services is a waste of taxpayers’ money, and the rate of gorse fires is also increasing.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

KPH Construction keeping business local with delivery of Liebherr excavators
Advertisement
Mark Moriarty wins Book of the Year Award at Listowel Food Fair
Radio Kerry remains most listened to station in county
Advertisement

Recommended

Mark Moriarty wins Book of the Year Award at Listowel Food Fair
Labour Health spokesperson says HSE home help recruitment freeze must end to tackle waiting lists in Kerry
Sinn Féin councillor Robert Beasley announces retirement from politics
Another public meeting to take place on housing of asylum seekers in Killarney
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus