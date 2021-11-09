Call for tankers to be provided for North Kerry people impacted by boil water notice

People living and working in parts of North Kerry, affected by a boil water notice, are calling on Irish Water to provide water tankers.

Some 3,500 people are impacted by the notice for the Ardfert North (Ballyheigue) Public Water Supply in areas including Ballyheigue, Causeway, and Kerry Head.

It was put in place four weeks ago due to the detection of cryptosporidium.

Ballyheigue publican Gearoid O'Regan believes Irish Water should provide tankers of water, as an acknowledgement of the inconvenience of having to boil water.

He says people have also spent a lot of money buying bottled water, and believes tankers could be helpful for older people in the area.

A pre-school owner in Ballyheigue says the boil water notice is a major inconvenience.

Jacinta O'Hara has 20 children aged from 3 to 5 attending Pebbles Montessori Pre-School.

She says it's very stressful for small children on top of the pandemic, when it comes to washing hands, ensuring they're dry, and then putting on hand sanitiser.