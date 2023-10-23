Advertisement
News

Call for more EV charging points to be established in Killarney

Oct 23, 2023 10:15 By radiokerrynews
Members of Killarney Municipal District are calling for more public charging points for electric vehicles.

This motion was put forward by Cllr Niall Kelleher at the recent Killarney MD meeting.

Cllr. Kelleher asked Kerry County Council to organise a competitive tender to install 20 EV chargers in public car parks.

The council responded saying the Department of Transport established the Office of Zero Emission Vehicles Ireland in July 2022 to co-ordinate the delivery of charging infrastructure for these vehicles.

A three-step process has been developed for local authorities.

The first step is to develop EV charging infrastructure, the second is to prepare a business plan and funding application.

The third step is to begin the delivery and roll-out of residential and destination charging infrastructure.

