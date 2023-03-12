Call for Kerry people to join Club and Volunteer Fairs

Kerry people are being invited to join the Club and Volunteer Fairs.

It’s organised by the Kerry Recreation & Sports Partnership and Kerry Volunteer Centre.

The fairs take place on Sundays in March at several locations including Tralee, Dingle and Listowel.

Advertisement

More information can be found on Kerry Recreation & Sports Partnership or Kerry Volunteer Centre social media.

Registration and booking can be made on https://www.eventbrite.ie/o/kerry-recreation-and-sports-partnership-9472522732.