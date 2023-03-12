Advertisement
Call for Kerry people to join Club and Volunteer Fairs

Mar 12, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Call for Kerry people to join Club and Volunteer Fairs
Kerry people are being invited to join the Club and Volunteer Fairs.

It’s organised by the Kerry Recreation & Sports Partnership and Kerry Volunteer Centre.

The fairs take place on Sundays in March at several locations including Tralee, Dingle and Listowel.

More information can be found on Kerry Recreation & Sports Partnership or Kerry Volunteer Centre social media.

Registration and booking can be made on https://www.eventbrite.ie/o/kerry-recreation-and-sports-partnership-9472522732.

