Call for immediate improvement to broadband and mobile infrastructure ahead of South Kerry greenway completion

A mid-Kerry businessman says broadband and mobile phone infrastructure needs to be improved, particularly with the opening of the South Kerry Greenway on the horizon.

Sean Falvey has a taxi service and mobile home park in Glenbeigh.

He says taxi drivers are obliged by law to have card paying facilities however, in parts of mid Kerry, broadband coverage is so poor, they don't work.

Mr Falvey says in most cases when card paying facilities don’t work, customers will pay; however, some don't and he says you are relying on customers' honesty.

Mr Falvey claims broadband and mobile phone coverage is particularly bad in areas near Foilmore, where the greenway will go through.

He says infrastructure needs to be put in place in these areas, particularly for tourists who will visit the area and potential businesses along the greenway.