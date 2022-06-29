Call for greater Garda presence on busy Kerry beach

There’s a call for greater Garda presence on busy days on Inch Beach in West Kerry.

Kerry Fine Gael TD and Deputy Government Chief Whip, Brendan Griffin, says Inch can be a dangerous location on very busy occasions during the summer months.

He says the vast majority of motorists behave very responsibly, but a small minority drive at inappropriate speeds on the beach, endangering others, particularly small children.

Deputy Griffin raised the issue at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting, asking that a greater Garda presence be provided during peak times to protect all beach goers.

In response, Kerry Garda representatives said the request would be taken into consideration, and they’ll continue to liaise with the council regarding traffic management at Inch.