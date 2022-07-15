Advertisement
Call for applications for funding for performances throughout Kerry

Jul 15, 2022 09:07 By radiokerrynews
Call for applications for funding for performances throughout Kerry
Photo: Pexels on Pixabay
There’s a call for applications for funding for indoor and outdoor performances throughout Kerry.

Minister Catherine Martin has announced a fourth round of the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme.

It aims to support employment opportunities for professional performers and technicians, and help the recovery of the commercial live performance sector.

Kerry County Council is inviting applications from individual professional performers, professional bands, groups of professional musicians, event producers, promoters, arts organisations, festivals, and venues, for performances from late July to October.

The council is also encouraging the use of its own cultural and outdoor spaces, including ANAM in Killarney, the Island of Geese amphitheatre in Tralee, and Listowel Square.

The deadline for applications is July 20th, and more information is available Kerry Arts Office.

Queries can be made to the Kerry Arts Office on 066 7183541 or [email protected], and forms are available at kerrycoco.ie/arts/arts-forms/

 

