Calendar showcasing Kerry Biosphere artwork launched for National Heritage Week

Aug 22, 2021 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Calendar showcasing Kerry Biosphere artwork launched for National Heritage Week
A calendar showcasing artwork of the Kerry Biosphere Reserve has been launched as part of National Heritage Week.

14 artworks by students from across the county were chosen from 257 submissions to be included in the “My Kerry Biosphere” calendar for 2022.

The Kerry UNESCO Biosphere Reserve is located in the heart of the county, including Killarney National Park and the McGillycuddy Reeks.

An art exhibition showcasing entries took place in Killarney House this week, and will on show again there from September 16th to October 15th of this year.

Organisers say calendars will be available for sale in the coming weeks.

Contact [email protected] with any queries.

