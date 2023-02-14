Advertisement
News

Cahersiveen residents appeal for gates and signs to be removed from estate entrance

Feb 14, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Cahersiveen residents appeal for gates and signs to be removed from estate entrance Cahersiveen residents appeal for gates and signs to be removed from estate entrance
Share this article

Residents of a housing estate in Cahersiveen are appealing to those who erected a gate and two signs at their entrance to remove them.

On Saturday, the gate and two signs were put up at the entrance to Lighthouse View.

The signs read 'private road' and 'this private access will be permanently closed on February 28th'.

Advertisement

Alanna Kelleher says she and other residents are very stressed since the signs were erected.

She understands that the access road to the estate is the subject of a legal dispute and she hopes that it may be resolved.

Ms Kelleher says residents are concerned that emergency services couldn’t access the estate if they needed to:

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus