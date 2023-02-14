Cahersiveen residents appeal for gates and signs to be removed from estate entrance

Residents of a housing estate in Cahersiveen are appealing to those who erected a gate and two signs at their entrance to remove them.

On Saturday, the gate and two signs were put up at the entrance to Lighthouse View.

The signs read 'private road' and 'this private access will be permanently closed on February 28th'.

Alanna Kelleher says she and other residents are very stressed since the signs were erected.

She understands that the access road to the estate is the subject of a legal dispute and she hopes that it may be resolved.

Ms Kelleher says residents are concerned that emergency services couldn’t access the estate if they needed to: