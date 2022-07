Businesses in Tralee are being urged to take part in a new Tralee Best Shopfront Competition.

Tralee Chamber Alliance is partnering with Tralee Tidy Towns to run the contest, which will tie in with the national Tidy Towns judging period over the summer.

Marks will be awarded for having a clean and well-presented shopfront, well-presented window displays and public domains.

The competition is being sponsored by Ballyseedy Group, with vouchers for the winners.