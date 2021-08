Kerry County Council is to write to Bus Éireann seeking a bus stop at Kerry Airport.

Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald said the stop is needed near or adjacent to the Farranfore base as it doesn't make sense for tourists to have to walk to the village.

He said a proper shelter is also needed in Farranfore village to shield passengers from the elements while waiting for buses that are not coordinated with rail or flight times.

Advertisement

Advertisement