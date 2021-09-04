Bus Éireann encourages Kerry customers to follow remaining safety measures on board

Bus Éireann is encouraging people in Kerry who use its service to follow the remaining safety measures in place following the return to full capacity.

The bus service welcomed the return to 100% capacity on all public transport, which came into effect this week.

Chief Customer Officer at Bus Éireann, Allen Parker, said the company is grateful to Kerry-based employees and customers for their support, which has allowed them to continue to operate during the pandemic.

Mr Parker said buses and coaches are often not fully occupied outside of peak times, and people may want to consider this when travel planning.

Bus Éireann says deep cleaning overnight and additional cleaning during the day will remain in place, while customers must continue to wear face masks and keep windows open where possible.