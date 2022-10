A Kerry charity was a beneficiary of the second draw of the Movement for Good Awards.

BUMBLEance was one of six charities, nominated by the public, to gain a donation.

They received €1,000 as part of Ecclesiastical Insurance Ireland’s pledge to donate €1 million to multiple charities across the country.

There will be more donations made later this year.

To nominate a charity click here www.movementforgood.com