Building works started on 81 housing units in Kerry so far this year

Building works have started on 81 housing units in Kerry so far this year.

That’s according to figures published by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Figures for January to March this year show Kerry County Council received 65 commencement notices in that period.

These are notifications that a person intends to carry out either works or a change of use, to which building regulations apply.

Nationally, according to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, there have been over 1,400 commencement notices relating to 7,000 new residential homes so far this year.