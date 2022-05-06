Advertisement
Building works started on 81 housing units in Kerry so far this year

May 6, 2022 09:05 By radiokerrynews
Building works started on 81 housing units in Kerry so far this year
Building works have started on 81 housing units in Kerry so far this year.

That’s according to figures published by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Figures for January to March this year show Kerry County Council received 65 commencement notices in that period.

These are notifications that a person intends to carry out either works or a change of use, to which building regulations apply.

In the first three months of this year, Kerry County Council received 65 commencement notices, which relate to the development of 81 housing units in Kerry so far this year.

Nationally, according to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, there have been over 1,400 commencement notices relating to 7,000 new residential homes so far this year.

