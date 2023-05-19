Building works started on 127 housing units in Kerry so far this year

Building works have started on 127 housing units in Kerry so far this year.

That’s according to figures published by the Department of Housing, Local Government, and Heritage.

Figures for January to April this year show Kerry County Council received 60 commencement notices in that period.

Advertisement

These are notifications that a person intends to carry out either works or a change of use, to which building regulations apply.

These 60 commencement notices for the first four months of the year relate to the development of 127 housing units in Kerry, 55 of which are one-off residential units.

In January and April, all the commencement notices for those months – 12 and 15 respectively, related to single houses.

Advertisement

In February, 10 commencement notices were submitted to Kerry County Council, relating to the development of 22 residential units.

Nine of these units were single dwellings; the other 13 were part of a multi-unit development.

March saw building works begin on the highest number of residential units in Kerry so far this year, at 78.

Advertisement

A total of 23 commencement notices were submitted that month; 19 related to single dwellings, with the remaining four notices being multi-unit developments comprising 59 residential units.