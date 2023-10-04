Building activity in Kerry slowed during August, according to government data.

Details on commencement notices have been published by the Department of Housing, Local Government, and Heritage.

These relate to the number of housing units that building works got underway on in the county.

Kerry County Council received 16 commencement notices during August, less than half the 33 notified in July.

These are notifications that a person intends to carry out either works or a change of use, to which building regulations apply.

August’s 15 commencement notices related to the development of 35 housing units in Kerry, 15 of which are one-off residential units, with the remaining 20 being multi-unit developments.

Between January and the end of August, Kerry County Council received a total of 158 commencement notices.

These relate to the development of 325 housing units in the county, 145 of which are one-off residential units, with the remaining 180 being multi-unit developments.