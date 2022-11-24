Advertisement
Brothers-in-law to receive prestigious Killarney honour

Nov 24, 2022 12:11 By radiokerrynews
Two brothers-in-law are to receive the prestigious Order of Inisfallen Award for their contribution to Killarney.

Businessmen Donal Ring and Michael O’Donoghue will receive the honour in recognition of the contribution they and their families have made to the economic and social fabric of the community.

The Order of Inisfallen Award is the highest honour given by the town of Killarney, and is administered by the town’s Chamber of Commerce, and Kerry County Council.

Entrepreneur Donal Ring is the founder of Munster Joinery, while Michael O’Donoghue is a highly successful hospitality operator and former managing director of the O’Donoghue Ring Collection.

The two men will be honoured at a ceremony in Muckross House, Killarney, on Wednesday December 14th at 4pm.

 

