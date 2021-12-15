Advertisement
Brother and sister in Valentia RNLI call for support for Christmas appeal

Dec 15, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Brother and sister in Valentia RNLI call for support for Christmas appeal
Dominic, Cornelia and Nealie Lyne and Valentia’s RNLI All-Weather lifeboat
A brother and sister who are in Valentia RNLI are calling on the public to support the charity’s Christmas appeal.

Dominic and Cornelia Lyne and their colleagues in South Kerry, along with volunteers at 45 other lifeboat stations in Ireland, are ready to launch at a moment’s notice to save lives at sea. Cornelia and Dominic’s father, Nealie, was a lifeboat crewmember for 25 years, and is now a Deputy Launching Authority at the Valentia station.

Cornelia says rescues wouldn’t be possible without donations from the RNLI's generous supporters, which help fund essential kit and training equipment. Anyone wishing to donate to the RNLI’s Christmas Appeal can visit RNLI.org/Xmas

