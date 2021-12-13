Breaking of truce following Anglo-Irish Treaty being marked in North Kerry

The breaking of the truce following the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty is being marked today in North Kerry.

The treaty, which was signed on the 6th December 1921, marked the end of the Irish War of Independence.

A ceasefire between the IRA and the British Government came into effect in July 1921, but the first killing since the treaty was signed took place 100 years ago today.

Unarmed lieutenant with the Ballylongford Volunteers Eddie Carmody was killed by Royal Irish Constabulary officer John Maher a year earlier.

In retribution, the Ballylongford Volunteers shot and killed John Maher in Castle Green, Ballybunion. Tom Kennedy, a descendent of Eddie Carmody, marked the centenary by retracing the steps taken by the volunteers.