Advertisement
News

Breaking of truce following Anglo-Irish Treaty being marked in North Kerry

Dec 13, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Breaking of truce following Anglo-Irish Treaty being marked in North Kerry Breaking of truce following Anglo-Irish Treaty being marked in North Kerry
Share this article

The breaking of the truce following the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty is being marked today in North Kerry.

The treaty, which was signed on the 6th December 1921, marked the end of the Irish War of Independence.

A ceasefire between the IRA and the British Government came into effect in July 1921, but the first killing since the treaty was signed took place 100 years ago today.

Advertisement

Unarmed lieutenant with the Ballylongford Volunteers Eddie Carmody was killed by Royal Irish Constabulary officer John Maher a year earlier.

In retribution, the Ballylongford Volunteers shot and killed John Maher in Castle Green, Ballybunion. Tom Kennedy, a descendent of Eddie Carmody, marked the centenary by retracing the steps taken by the volunteers.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus