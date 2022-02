The Brandon Car Park in Tralee will be closed tomorrow (Sunday) for a fundraising car show.

The Kerry Motor Club is organising the event to raise money for James Quinlan, who's in hospital in New York after suffering a major brain haemorrhage.

Car clubs across the county will be taking part, with over 280 cars expected in the show.

The event will take place from 10am to 6pm tomorrow, with the car park closed off for public parking from 8am to 6pm.