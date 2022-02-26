Advertisement
BP Chief Executive from Kerry summoned to crisis meeting over stake in Russian military fuel provider

Feb 26, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Photo: www.bp.com
The Chief Executive of BP, who’s from Kerry, was reportedly summoned to a crisis meeting over the company’s stake in one of the main suppliers of fuel to the Russian military.

The Financial Times reports that BP is under pressure to cut ties with Russian energy group Rosneft, which is one of the country’s largest crude oil producers.

BP holds a stake just under 20% in Rosneft.

According to reports, UK Business Secretary, Kwasi Karteng summoned BP Chief Executive, Bernard Looney from Kenmare, to a crisis meeting yesterday to discuss the company’s exposure to Russia and its future plans.

Mr Looney also sits on the board of the Russian energy group.

FT reports that opposition MPs in the UK have called for BP to divest its stake in Rosneft, and that the UK government has strong concerns about the situation.

