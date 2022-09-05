bp CEO, Kerryman to be inducted into Irish Academy of Engineering

Kerryman and CEO of oil and gas giant, bp, Bernard Looney is to be inducted as a Fellow of the Irish Academy of Engineering this evening.

Mr Looney was nominated in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the engineering profession.

Fellowship is only awarded to people who have made an exceptional contribution to engineering in Ireland and/or overseas.

A graduate of both University College Dublin and Stanford University, Bernard Looney’s career with bp began in 1991, when he joined as a drilling engineer.

He went on to hold a variety of positions, before his appointment in 2020 as CEO of the global energy company.