TB outbreaks in cattle are causing sleepless nights for farmers in Kerry, as the disease becomes ever more rampant.

According to reports, the number of TB outbreaks in Irish cattle herds has hit a ten-year high.

This is reflected in rising numbers of herds that are experiencing a new outbreak, and rising numbers of reactor numbers.

Noel O’Connor from Kilcooly in Ardfert, is a dairy farmer who first began having an issue with TB three years ago, and as a result he was depopulated.

He says that anecdotally, the feeling on the ground is that bovine TB is everywhere in Kerry.

Noel O’Connor says this is disastrous for farmers, who have the rug pulled from under them when this happens.

And you can hear this interview in full on this evening's Agritime between 7-8.