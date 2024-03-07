Advertisement
News

Bovine TB outbreaks causing sleepless nights for Kerry farmers

Mar 7, 2024 17:42 By radiokerrynews
Bovine TB outbreaks causing sleepless nights for Kerry farmers
Share this article

TB outbreaks in cattle are causing sleepless nights for farmers in Kerry, as the disease becomes ever more rampant.

According to reports, the number of TB outbreaks in Irish cattle herds has hit a ten-year high.

This is reflected in rising numbers of herds that are experiencing a new outbreak, and rising numbers of reactor numbers.

Advertisement

Noel O’Connor from Kilcooly in Ardfert, is a dairy farmer who first began having an issue with TB three years ago, and as a result he was depopulated.

He says that anecdotally, the feeling on the ground is that bovine TB is everywhere in Kerry.

Advertisement

Noel O’Connor says this is disastrous for farmers, who have the rug pulled from under them when this happens.

Advertisement

And you can hear this interview in full on this evening's Agritime between 7-8.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sea Lodge Hotel in Waterville to house 33 international protection applicants
Advertisement
Deputation appeals to Kerry County Council to address "busy", "narrow" and "dangerous road" outside Killarney
Kerry Parents and Friends Association Section 39 workers still owed 35% of new pay by state
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry Swimmer Chosen For Munster Team
Tralee CBS Into Frewen Semi Final
Deputation appeals to Kerry County Council to address "busy", "narrow" and "dangerous road" outside Killarney
Sea Lodge Hotel in Waterville to house 33 international protection applicants
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus