Botanists from across Ireland taking part in four days of flora event in Killarney

Botanists from across the country and the UK will gather in Kerry this weekend, to appreciate the botanical wonders of the Kingdom.

The Botanical Society of Britain and Ireland (BSBI) are hosting a four day event, which will be launched this evening (at 8pm) in the Castlerosse Hotel Killarney, by Minister of State for Heritage, Malcolm Noonan.

BSBI president, Micheline Sheehy Skeffington says botany is for everyone; and that Kerry has a rich tapestry of flora and habitats.

She says the No Mow May movement is a great initiative, as it allows weeds to play their necessary part in biodiversity.

Ms Sheehy Skeffington says the Four Days of Flora event promises to be a great weekend for all.

Over 80 people so far are registered to be in attendance at the annual summer meeting. For more information on how to attend, see the BSBI website here .

The Four Days of Flora event will be launched this evening (Friday May 19th 2023) by Minister of State Malcolm Noonan in the Conference Room of the Castlerosse Hotel, Killarney, at 8pm.

The BSBI event runs from Friday 19th to Monday 22nd May.

The BSBI Annual Summer Meeting is for botanists of all abilities – you don’t have to be an expert at recognising plants. The BSBI provides great opportunities to see some fabulous wildflowers in beautiful habitats in the company of friendly botanists from across Ireland and Britain.

It includes activities and events including - an exciting mix of excursions, illustrated talks on the Flora and Habitats of County Kerry as well as workshops and site recordings. These events are one of the ways the BSBI advances the study, understanding and enjoyment of wild plants and supports their conservation in Ireland and Britain. The meeting provides a forum for botanists to communicate and exchange ideas as well as providing learning opportunities for all levels of botanists.