Book on Knocknagoshel's history to be launched tonight

Jun 30, 2023 12:06 By radiokerrynews
A new book on the history of the village of Knocknagoshel is being launched tonight.

Written by Donal P Murphy, the book is entitled 'Knocknagoshel's History, Past and Present' and covers the period 1890 to present day.

It features 200 photos and contributions from 24 different writers, including book reviews, obituaries and sporting memories.

Among those who contributed are Fr Pat Ahern of Siamsa, who recalls his time in Knocknagoshel when he produced 'The Pageant of Lourdes', featuring a cast of 80.

The launch takes place in Knocknagoshel community centre at 7pm tonight, with former Minister Jimmy Deenihan as MC.

 

