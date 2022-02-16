Bons Secours Tralee receives positive HIQA report

The radiology department at Tralee's Bons Secours Hospital has received a positive report from the Health Inspection and Quality Authority.

The inspection found that the service, provided by Alliance Medical Diagnostic Imaging, was compliant or substantially compliant in all 13 regulations examined.

This announced inspection was carried out in the Bons Secours Hospital last September to examine basic safety standards for protection against dangers arising from medical exposure to ionising radiation.

The report found that effective leadership, governance and management arrangements for medical exposures were in place and that Alliance Medical had learned from previous regulatory inspections across its facilities.

Inspectors were satisfied that only practitioners, as defined in the regulations, took clinical responsibility for individual medical exposures.

HIQA was satisfied that a recognised medical physics expert supported the service and that staff demonstrated strong awareness on matters relating to radiation protection.

The CT unit was found to be kept under strict surveillance and medical radiological equipment was up to date.