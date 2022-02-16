Advertisement
News

Bons Secours Tralee receives positive HIQA report

Feb 16, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Bons Secours Tralee receives positive HIQA report Bons Secours Tralee receives positive HIQA report
Share this article

The radiology department at Tralee's Bons Secours Hospital has received a positive report from the Health Inspection and Quality Authority.

The inspection found that the service, provided by Alliance Medical Diagnostic Imaging, was compliant or substantially compliant in all 13 regulations examined.

This announced inspection was carried out in the Bons Secours Hospital last September to examine basic safety standards for protection against dangers arising from medical exposure to ionising radiation.

Advertisement

The report found that effective leadership, governance and management arrangements for medical exposures were in place and that Alliance Medical had learned from previous regulatory inspections across its facilities.

Inspectors were satisfied that only practitioners, as defined in the regulations, took clinical responsibility for individual medical exposures.

HIQA was satisfied that a recognised medical physics expert supported the service and that staff demonstrated strong awareness on matters relating to radiation protection.

Advertisement

The CT unit was found to be kept under strict surveillance and medical radiological equipment was up to date.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus