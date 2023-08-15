Advertisement
News

Bon Secours Health System announces €25 million investment in Electronic Health Record System

Aug 15, 2023 16:29 By radiokerrynews
Bon Secours Health System announces €25 million investment in Electronic Health Record System Bon Secours Health System announces €25 million investment in Electronic Health Record System
Share this article

Bon Secours Health System (BSHS), which includes Bon Secours Hospital Tralee, has launched a €25 million clinical transformation project with healthtech firm MEDITECH.

The project is to connect its entire hospital network using one electronic healthcare record (EHR).

The new EHR project is part of a significant investment in state-of-the-art equipment and technology within a wider €300 million national commitment by Bon Secours Health System as part of its 2025 Strategic Plan.

Advertisement

The BonsConnect project will create 30 new jobs now, with a further 30 positions to be created in September.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus