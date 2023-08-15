Bon Secours Health System announces €25 million investment in Electronic Health Record System

Bon Secours Health System (BSHS), which includes Bon Secours Hospital Tralee, has launched a €25 million clinical transformation project with healthtech firm MEDITECH.

The project is to connect its entire hospital network using one electronic healthcare record (EHR).

The new EHR project is part of a significant investment in state-of-the-art equipment and technology within a wider €300 million national commitment by Bon Secours Health System as part of its 2025 Strategic Plan.

The BonsConnect project will create 30 new jobs now, with a further 30 positions to be created in September.