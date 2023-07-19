Advertisement
Boil water notice still in place four weeks later for 340 properties in West Kerry

Jul 19, 2023 13:21 By radiokerrynews
Boil water notice still in place four weeks later for 340 properties in West Kerry Boil water notice still in place four weeks later for 340 properties in West Kerry
A boil water notice is still in place for 340 properties in West Kerry four weeks later.

It was issued for the Aughacasla Public Water Supply on June 22nd, due to increased turbidity impacting the treatment processes at the water treatment plant.

Uisce Éireann says, in partnership with Kerry County Council, it’s continuing to work to lift the boil water notice as quickly and as safely as possible for all customers.

All customers on the Aughacasla Public Water Supply Scheme are still affected, so they must continue to boil water before drinking.

 

