Boil Water Notice still in place for West Kerry community

Jul 12, 2023 09:07 By radiokerrynews
A Boil Water Notice is still in place for 340 properties in West Kerry.

It was issued for the Aughacasla Public Water Supply Water Supply on June 22nd, due to increased turbidity impacting the treatment processes at the water treatment plant.

Uisce Éireann says, in partnership with Kerry County Council, it’s continuing to address turbidity issues at the treatment plant, to try to lift the Boil Water Notice as quickly as possible with the HSE.

All customers on the Aughacasla Public Water Supply Scheme are affected, so they must continue to boil water before drinking.

 

Updates are available on the Water Supply Updates section on water.ie, on Twitter @IWCare and via our customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

Uisce Eireann
