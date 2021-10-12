Boil Water Notice for Portmagee lifted

The Boil Water Notice impacting customers supplied by the Portmagee Public Water Supply has been lifted with immediate effect and the water is safe to drink.

The notice was issued on Saturday as a precautionary measure to protect public health due to high levels of turbidity affecting the treatment process at Portmagee Water Treatment Plant.

Following a number of satisfactory water samples and the completion of remedial works at the treatment plant, the boil water notice was lifted.

Regional Operations Lead, Irish Water, Ian O'Mahony, says Irish Water acknowledges and understands the impact of this boil water notice on the people affected in Portmagee Village and the Chapeltown and Knightstown areas of Valentia Island and regret any inconvenience caused.